Find the

Verizon Wireless support

you need

Help with your device

Choose a device Select another device
Choose your specific device so you can learn how to get the most from it or troubleshoot an issue.
Select Your Device All memory capacities and all colors supported.
DuraForce PRO with Sapphire Shield
Buy & get $200 Visa prepaid gift card.
LG G5
Apple® iPhone® 6
Apple® iPhone® 6 Plus
$250 off any iPad w/ purchase.
Apple® iPhone® 6s Plus
Apple® iPhone® 7
Samsung Galaxy S® 5
Samsung Galaxy S7
Apple® iPhone® 6s
Apple® iPhone® 7 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S® 6
Moto Z Play Droid Edition
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
Apple® iPhone® 5s
Verizon Ellipsis™ Jetpack®
Samsung Galaxy Note5
Samsung Galaxy S® 4
DROID TURBO 2
Samsung Galaxy Note® 4
Google Pixel
Apple® iPhone® 5c
Apple® iPhone® SE
Verizon Jetpack® 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot MiFi® 5510L
Apple® iPhone® 5
Verizon Ellipsis™ 7
DROID MAXX by MOTOROLA
Droid Turbo in Ballistic Nylon
Verizon Jetpack® MiFi® 6620L
Samsung 3G Network Extender
Apple® iPad® 2
LG G4™
Moto Z Force Droid Edition
Droid Turbo by Motorola
Samsung Galaxy J3 V
Verizon Ellipsis® 8
LG G3
Apple® iPhone® 4s
Samsung Galaxy Core Prime™
Samsung Galaxy J1™ Prepaid
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016)
Apple® iPhone® 4
LG Revere® 3
Samsung Gusto® 3
Google Pixel XL
LG Cosmos™ 3
Samsung Galaxy S® 6 edge
Samsung Galaxy S6 edge +
Samsung Galaxy S® III
Hum by Verizon
Samsung Galaxy Note® 3
Verizon MiFi® 4G LTE Global USB Modem U620L
DROID MAXX 2
Samsung Galaxy Note7
Jetpack® 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot MiFi® 4510L
LG Optimus Zone™ 3 Prepaid
LG G Vista
GizmoPal® 2 by LG
Samsung 4G LTE Network Extender
HTC Desire® 526
Pantech 4G LTE Global USB Modem UML290
LG V10™
Verizon LTE Internet and Home Phone
GizmoGadget™ by LG
Brigadier™ by Kyocera
Verizon Wireless Home Phone
DROID MINI by MOTOROLA
Ellipsis™ Jetpack® MHS800L
Casio G'zOne Commando®
GizmoPal™
V20™
DROID RAZR M by MOTOROLA
Stylo™ 2 V
Verizon Jetpack® 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot 890L
Moto Z Droid Edition
Samsung Convoy™ 3
LG K8 V
DuraXV
LG G2
Verizon Ellipsis® 10
Samsung Convoy® 4
Casio G'zOne Commando® 4G LTE
LG G Pad 8.3 LTE
Verizon 4G LTE Broadband Router
LG Extravert™ 2
Verizon Jetpack® 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot - AC791L
Microsoft Lumia 735
Verizon Jetpack® 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot MiFi® 4620L
Verizon 4G LTE USB Modem 551L
Moto G™ by Motorola
HTC One® (M8)
Casio G'zOne Ravine® 2
DROID ULTRA by MOTOROLA
HTC Desire® 530
Moto G Play
Verizon 4G LTE USB Modem UML295
HTC One M9
Gear S2
Nexus 6
LTE Internet (Installed)
iPad® Pro
Gear S®
Samsung Convoy™ 2
Samsung Galaxy Note® II
Galaxy Note® Edge
LG K4™ LTE
Sony Xperia® Z3v
iPad® Air 2
PRIV™ by Blackberry®
Verizon Jetpack® 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot MHS291L
Samsung Brightside™
Apple® iPad® mini with Retina display
DROID RAZR by MOTOROLA
HTC Desire® 626
DROID INCREDIBLE 4G LTE by HTC
Samsung Gusto® 2
Verizon MiFi™ 2200 Intelligent Mobile Hotspot - OTA
Ellipsis™ Jetpack® MHS815L
Moto X™ by Motorola
Verizon Wireless AirCard® 595
Moto X™ (2nd Gen.)
LG Exalt™
Samsung Intensity™ II
DROID TURBO 2 - Designed by You
Microsoft Surface 3
Nokia Lumia 928
Galaxy Tab E (8.0)
Galaxy Tab E
Moto E™ Prepaid
Samsung Galaxy Tab® 2 (10.1)
Samsung Jetpack® 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot SCH-LC11
Verizon Jetpack® 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot MiFi® 4620LE
HTC 10™
BlackBerry® Bold™ 9930 smartphone
LG Revere®
DROID by MOTOROLA
Nokia Lumia 822
LG Terra™
HTC One®
Kyocera DuraXV+
Samsung Galaxy Tab® 2 (7.0)
iPad Pro™ (9.7-inch)
Samsung Convoy™
LG Cosmos™ 2
Ellipsis® Kids
LG Octane™
LG Optimus Zone™ 2 Prepaid
Transpyre™ Prepaid
Samsung Intensity™ III
Apple® iPad® Air™
DROID RAZR MAXX HD by MOTOROLA
Blackberry Classic
LG Exalt™II
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2
LG Accolade™
Apple® iPad® with Wi-Fi + 4G
LG Optimus Exceed™ 2
Samsung Galaxy S® III mini
Verizon Wireless USB760 Modem
LG Revere® 2
ZenPad™ Z10
G Pad™ 10.1 LTE
LG enV®3
Nokia Lumia Icon
HTC One® (M8) for Windows®
BlackBerry® Z10 smartphone
DROID DNA by HTC
ZenPad™ Z8
Apple® iPad® mini
DROID RAZR MAXX by MOTOROLA
Samsung Gusto®
LG G Pad™ X8.3
Dell™ Vostro™ V13 Laptop
Lucid™3 by LG
Samsung Galaxy Tab® (10.1)
Casio G'zOne Ravine®
Motorola RAZR V3m
G Pad™ 7.0 LTE
Samsung Galaxy Tab® 4 (10.1)
DROID INCREDIBLE 2 by HTC
BlackBerry® Q10 smartphone
Lancet™ for Android™
Lancet™
DROID RAZR HD by MOTOROLA
LG Vortex™
Samsung Haven™
LG 4G LTE USB Modem VL600
iPad® mini 4
Samsung Galaxy Tab®
Pantech Breakout™
Enact™ by LG
Motorola XOOM™ 4G LTE
LG Cosmos™
Hydro ELITE by KYOCERA
Apple® iPad® with Retina display
LG VX8300
Samsung Illusion™
Lucid™ by LG
LG enV®2
Watch Urbane™ 2nd Edition LTE
Delphi Connect with 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot
Motorola MOTO™ W755
DROID BIONIC by MOTOROLA
DROID 4 by MOTOROLA
Samsung Galaxy Stellar™
HTC One® remix
Samsung Galaxy™ Stratosphere™ II
BlackBerry® Z30 smartphone
Verizon GizmoTab™
Samsung Intensity™
Samsung Galaxy Tab® 4 (8.0)
DROID X2 by MOTOROLA
Verizon Ellipsis™ 8 HD
LG enV® TOUCH
Spectrum™ 2 by LG
Motorola Barrage™
LG VX5500
Casio G'zOne Boulder®
Verizon Wireless UMW190 Global USB Modem
iPad® mini 3
Galaxy Nexus by Samsung
THUNDERBOLT™ by HTC
BlackBerry® Pearl™ Flip 8230 smartphone
LG Extravert™
Samsung Smooth™
LG Migosm
Verizon Converged VOIP Device
DROID X by MOTOROLA
Pantech Hotshot™
Windows Phone 8X by HTC
Samsung Gear S2 classic
Nokia Lumia 2520
Samsung Galaxy Camera®
Samsung Fascinate™
Samsung Knack™
Verizon Wireless AirCard® 595U USB Modem
Lucid™2 by LG
LG Cosmos™ Touch
HTC One® max
Nokia 2366i
Pantech Jest™ 2
BlackBerry® Bold 9650 smartphone
Verizon Wireless UM175 USB Modem
HTC Desire® 612
Pantech Perception™
Moto X™ - Designed by You (2nd Generation)
Verizon MiFi™2200 Intelligent Mobile Hotspot
Samsung Alias™ 2
Google Nexus 7
Samsung Galaxy Tab® S
DROID 3 by MOTOROLA
Samsung SCH-u340
Casio G'zOne Rock™
LG Optimus Zone™
Samsung Galaxy™ Stratosphere™
Samsung Galaxy Note® Pro
Verizon Fivespot™ Global Ready™ 3G Mobile Hotspot
BlackBerry® Tour™ 9630 smartphone
Samsung Galaxy Note® 10.1 2014 Edition
LG VX5400
Sony Xperia® Z2
Delphi Connect
Verizon Wireless USB720 Modem
Pantech Marauder™
HTC Rhyme™
HP Elite x2 1012
DROID CHARGE by SAMSUNG
LG VX8360
Motorola W385
BlackBerry® Bold™ 9930 smartphone without camera
Casio G'zOne Brigade®
DROID INCREDIBLE by HTC
HP Spectre x2
BlackBerry® Curve™ 8330 smartphone
Spartan GoCam™
Samsung ATIV SE™
Samsung Juke
Moto X™ - Designed by You
Intuition™ by LG
Samsung Galaxy Legend™
Samsung Galaxy View
DROID 2 by MOTOROLA
DROID 2 GLOBAL by MOTOROLA
LG VX8350
Verizon Wireless G'zOne Type-S
BlackBerry® Storm2™ 9550 smartphone
Sierra Wireless AirCard® 555D
Verizon Wireless UM150 USB Modem
Samsung SCH-u410
Apple® iPad® with Wi-Fi and MiFi® 2200 Hotspot
Samsung ATIV Odyssey™
Samsung Alias™
Apple® iPad®
Samsung Galaxy Tab® (7.7)
Verizon Wireless Coupe™
Motorola Adventure™ V750
Luge™ by Motorola Prepaid
Casio EXILIM
Samsung Reality™
Verizon Wireless USB727 Modem
Verizon Wireless Escapade®
LG Chocolate® Touch
LG Voyager™
HTC Rezound™
Pantech Crux™
LG Dare™
Samsung SCH-u430
Sony Xperia® PLAY
Verizon Wireless Salute™
LG Ally™
Motorola XOOM™
LG Enlighten®
Verizon Wireless G'zOne Type-S Push to Talk without Camera
BlackBerry® Torch™ 9850 smartphone
BlackBerry® Curve™ 9330 smartphone
Pantech Caper™ Prepaid
Revolution™ by LG
Spectrum™ by LG
Samsung SCH-u540
Verizon Wireless PC5750 PC Card
Motorola MOTO™ VU204
HP® Mini 1151NR Netbook
Verizon Wireless CDM8975
Sierra Wireless AirCard® 580
Casio G'zOne Ravine® 2 Non-Camera
LG Chocolate®
Samsung SCH-a870
Motorola MOTOKRZR K1m
HTC Trophy™
LG VX5200
Motorola V325
Pantech PN-215
Samsung SCH-a930
Samsung N150 Netbook
LG VX5300
LG enV®
G'zOne Boulder™ Black and Silver
LG VX3200
Samsung Omnia® II
LG VX6100
DROID XYBOARD 8.2 by MOTOROLA
DROID ERIS by HTC
Motorola Entice™
Verizon Wireless Razzle™
LG Optimus Exceed™
Motorola W315
Samsung Gem™
Motorola E815
Samsung Zeal™
Samsung SCH-a670
BlackBerry® Curve™ 9310 smartphone
DROID PRO by MOTOROLA
HP® Pavilion dm1-3010nr Notebook
LG Chocolate® 3
Verizon Wireless PC770 2-in-1 Card and ExpressCard®
BlackBerry® Curve™ 9370 smartphone
Samsung Rogue™
Samsung Continuum™
Samsung SCH-u550
Pantech PN-210
Sharp KIN™ ONE
Nokia 7705 Twist™
Verizon Wireless V740 ExpressCard
LG VX8100
Motorola MOTO™ Z6c World Edition
Samsung SCH-a310
HTC Apache XV6700
Verizon Wireless PN-300
Pantech PN-820
BlackBerry® 8830 World Edition smartphone
Blackberry Classic Non-Camera
Gateway® LT2016u Netbook
Motorola MOTO Q™ 9c
Samsung FlipShot®
Motorola V60s
Samsung Trance™
LG VX6000
LG VX4500
Samsung i700 Pocket PC
Samsung Sway™
Samsung SCH-a650
Nokia 2705 Shade™ Non-Camera
Nokia 6015i Prepaid
LG VX4650
LG VX9400
Verizon Wireless CDM 7075
Samsung SCH-a950
LG VX3300
Nokia 7205 Intrigue™
Motorola RAZR V3m in Gray
LG Versa™
Motorola V710
Verizon Wireless USB1000 Global USB Modem
Motorola CITRUS™
LG Clout™
Nokia 6205
Nokia 3589i
HP® Pavilion dm1-2010nr Entertainment Notebook
Samsung Gleam®
Verizon Wireless CDM8950
LG Glance™
Motorola V325i
Jest™
DROID XYBOARD 10.1 by MOTOROLA
Samsung Renown™
Samsung Glyde™
DROID R2D2 by MOTOROLA
Verizon XU870 Global ExpressCard®
LG VX8700
Sharp KIN™ TWO
Samsung SCH-a850
BlackBerry® Curve™ 8530 smartphone
Kyocera KX414
Sharp KIN™ TWOm
Verizon Wireless Blitz® Prepaid
Motorola DEVOUR™ with MOTOBLUR™
Nokia 2705 Shade™
Verizon AD3700 Global USB Modem
Motorola Krave™ ZN4
Nokia 2605 Mirage
Verizon Wireless Adamant™
Samsung SCH-i760
Motorola MOTO™ Z6cx World Edition without Camera
Nokia 2128i
Samsung i600 Smartphone
HTC Ozone™ with TALKS™ for Verizon Wireless
Samsung SCH-i830
Samsung SCH-a630
Verizon Wireless V640
Samsung Omnia®
Motorola T720
Samsung SCH-u620
HP® Mini 311-1037NR Netbook
Motorola Rival™
Samsung SCH-a795
Samsung SCH-a990
Sharp KIN™ ONEm
Nokia 2285
Nokia 6215i
Nokia 6236i
LG Fathom®
LG VENUS™
Motorola Q™
HP® Mini 210-1076NR Netbook
Kyocera SE47
Samsung Saga™
Compaq® Mini CQ10-688nr Netbook
Motorola RAZR V3c
Motorola MOTO Q™ music 9m
Samsung SCH-n330
Motorola V325xi
Samsung SCH-a610
Verizon Wireless XV6600 without Camera
Samsung SCH-a790
Samsung SCH-a530
HTC Merge®
Kyocera KX444
Samsung SCH-i730
LG V
Verizon Wireless U630 PC Card
Samsung SCH-a970
Kyocera K323
Nokia 6315i
Kyocera KPC650
Samsung Galaxy S® 4 mini
Verizon Wireless V620
Motorola V265
Nokia 6305i
LG VX2000
HP® Mini 110-3098NR Netbook
Motorola V60p
Verizon KPC680 ExpressCard®
Motorola T730
Samsung SCH-a890
Motorola V65p
Motorola MOTORAZR maxx Ve
Classic Prepaid
Classic Non Camera Prepaid
Motorola V276
Motorola Rapture™ VU30
Motorola V276 Prepaid
Kyocera KX1v
Samsung Galaxy Note® 10.1
HP® Mini 110-1046NR Netbook
Motorola MOTORIZR Z6tv
Samsung Galaxy Tab® 4
Bold 9930 Prepaid Monthly
BlackBerry® 7750
Motorola C333
Kyocera KX2
Motorola T300p
Kyocera K404
Motorola C343
Motorola V120e
Motorola MOTOSLVR L7C
BlackBerry® 7250
LG VX4700
HTC Touch Pro™

Shopping & Deals

Deals & Promos
Shopping with Verizon Wireless
Holiday Deals
 
See all

Manufacturers

Apple
Samsung
Motorola
LG
See all

Operating systems

Android OS
iOS
BlackBerry OS
Windows Phone OS
See all

Trending topics

The new Verizon Plan FAQs
Samsung Galaxy Note7 Recall & Exchange FAQs
Carryover Data FAQs
Safety Mode FAQs
See all

Help with your account

Billing & payments

Get help with your bill and common account transactions.
Making Payments
Understanding the Bill
See all

Plan, account & profile

Get support about your plan, features, devices, and profile/account information.
The new Verizon Plan
MORE Everything
Prepaid
See all

Services & apps

Use services and apps to help you monitor your account usage, manage daily tasks, stay in touch with your family and friends, and more.
Insurance & Equipment Protection
Verizon Cloud
My Verizon app
See all

Residential services


Residential support

Home phone help

Fios TV help

Internet help

Still have questions?


Visit the Community forums

Ask questions, or share your opinions on Verizon Wireless products and services.

Visit the Community

Talk to us on Twitter

Got something to ask us? We're happy to help.

Visit @VZWSupport

Connect with us on Facebook

Post a support question on our wall and get a response from a Verizon Expert.

Visit Verizon Wireless Facebook

Get help at a store

Attend a workshop
Attend a free workshop in a store to get detailed and personal assistance from a Verizon expert.
Schedule a workshop
Visit a store
Store locator