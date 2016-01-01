×

How does the line access fee work with my smartphone device payment?

If you're currently making monthly device payments or own the phone, the monthly access charge will be $20.

If you purchased the phone at a discounted price, the monthly access charge will remain at $40 until each device contract expires. Once each device contract expires, the monthly access charge automatically drops to $20.

What happens after I use 22GB of data?

Most of the time customers will enjoy the same great network experience once they exceed 22GB during a billing cycle. If you've already used 22GB on a particular line during your current billing cycle and you're on a cell site that is congested at that moment, your download may be temporarily queued behind other Verizon Wireless customers, which may result in slightly slower download speeds.

Will customers on the unlimited plan still be eligible to receive employee and business discounts?

With the new unlimited plan, you're not eligible for your employee discount or corporate plan discount. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing, you'll save an additional $5 off the monthly account access fee for a single-line plan, and an additional $10 off for a multi-line plan. Please note that military service members are still eligible to receive their military discount under the unlimited plan.